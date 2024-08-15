No. 21 Montana Tech opens season with sweep as Big Sky Volleyball Challenge begins

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball program opened its 2024 campaign with a non-conference sweep on Thursday.

Kinnidi Wilmore delivered a match-high 13 kills and Olivia LaBeau added 10 as the No. 21 Orediggers swept through Doane University (Neb.) 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge at the HPER Complex on the campus of Montana Tech.

Abby Clark added nine kills for Tech and Piper Jette had eight. Brooklyn Hayes led the Orediggers' defense with 10 digs and Rhys Layton provided 40 assists.

The Big Sky Challenge is in its ninth year, and over the next three days will see 13 teams play 25 scheduled matched at the Butte Civic Center and the HPER Complex. Five of the six Frontier Conference programs are in attendance with the exception of No. 15 Montana Western, which is at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.

The Orediggers will play Dakota Wesleyan on Friday at 2 p.m. at the HPER Complex and Loyola University New Orleans on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center.

For a full schedule of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, click here.

