No. 19 Montana Western races past Simpson (Calif.) 65-0, halts two-game skid

REDDING, Calif. — The Montana Western football team snapped a two-game skid Saturday and did so in runaway fashion.

Jake Humphrey and Aidan Lammers each rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Michael Palandri threw for two TDs as the No. 19 Bulldogs roared past Simpson (Calif.) 65-0 in a Frontier West meeting.

The blowout win ended a two-game slide for Western (5-3 overall, 2-2 in league play) after falling to College of Idaho and Carroll College. Simpson fell to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in Frontier West play.

Humphrey rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead before reeling off 24 straight points in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs then opened the third quarter with a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tyler Walker to lift their lead to 41-0. Lammers and Humphrey, who rushed for 105 yards, then tacked on rushing scores to give Western a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Palandri completed 7 of 13 passes for 143 yards with his touchdowns going to Eli Nourse and Seth Shook.

The Bulldogs will now close out the regular season at home against Eastern Oregon next week and then Arizona Christian on Nov. 8.

