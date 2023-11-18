Watch Now
Frontier Conference

No. 18 Providence tops No. 9 Vanguard to remain unbeaten

Ashlee Maldonado Providence WBB
Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 17, 2023
GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence women’s basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating No. 9 Vanguard 73-56. This marks the second NAIA top 10 opponent the Argos have taken down in this young season.

Providence was led by Ashlee Maldonado with a game-high 21 points and nine assists. Keanna Salave’a added a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Maddy Dixon was the third double-digit scorer with 13 points.

