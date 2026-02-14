No. 17 Montana Tech women roll past Bellevue; cold shooting dooms Oredigger men

BUTTE — Montana Tech's second to last regular season home games saw the Oredigger women rout Bellevue University of Nebraska while the Tech men fell to the Bruins.

In the women's game, Tech's Hadley Humpherys delivered a 20-point, eight-rebound outing as the No. 17 Orediggers blew past the Bruins 81-38 to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Tech (18-5, 15-5 Frontie) led 22-4 after one quarter and extended its lead to 38-16 by halftime. The Orediggers got 12 points from Olivia Nielsen and 11 from Kylie Konen.

The Bruins (9-15, 5-14) were led by nine points from Drasoni Kyle and eight from Joy Beran.

With Carroll College beating Providence 53-46, the Orediggers and Saints are tied for second play in the league standings at 15-5.

In the men's game, the Orediggers were held to 12-of-51 shooting from the field as the Bruins' men secured a 49-38 win to secure the regular-season sweep.

Bellevue (20-5, 15-4 Frontier) trailed 24-23 at the break but outscored the Orediggers by 12 in the second half to earn the victory. The Bruins also outrebounded Tech 52-33.

It was Tech's (18-7, 12-7) first loss at home since a 95-93 defeat to Carroll College on Dec. 6.

Bellevue's RJ Smith led the game with 14 points and Ahamad Bynum added nine. The Orediggers were led by nine points from Ethan Venema.

The Orediggers host Dakota State (S.D.0 on Saturday while Bellevue heads to Dillon to face Montana Western.

