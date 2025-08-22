High School College More Sports Watch Now
No. 17 Montana Tech volleyball opens season with five-set victory

LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
Montana Tech's volleyball team celebrates after earning a five-set victory over Campbellsville University in the No. 17 Ordiggers' season opener at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge at the Butte Civic Center on Thursday.
Montana Tech Volleyball
BUTTE — Montana Tech opened its 2025 campaign with a dramatic victory on Thursday at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

Kinnidi Willmore racked up a team-high 11 kills — including the match-sealer — and the No. 17 Orediggers overcame a rough second set and pulled away for a five set (25-22, 10-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8) victory over Campbellsville (Ky.) at the Butte Civic Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Willmore also had five blocks while Madison Biery had six. Talan Dodson added nine kills for Tech and Sophie Madsen added seven. Austin Long notched four aces for the Orediggers and Emmy Green had three. Rhys Layton paced Tech with 13 assists and Green supplied 24 digs.

Tech will wrap up its slate at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge on Friday against Evergreen State (Wash.) and No. 24 William Carey (Miss.).

