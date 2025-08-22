BUTTE — Montana Tech opened its 2025 campaign with a dramatic victory on Thursday at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

Kinnidi Willmore racked up a team-high 11 kills — including the match-sealer — and the No. 17 Orediggers overcame a rough second set and pulled away for a five set (25-22, 10-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8) victory over Campbellsville (Ky.) at the Butte Civic Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 17 Montana Tech volleyball opens season with five-set victory

Willmore also had five blocks while Madison Biery had six. Talan Dodson added nine kills for Tech and Sophie Madsen added seven. Austin Long notched four aces for the Orediggers and Emmy Green had three. Rhys Layton paced Tech with 13 assists and Green supplied 24 digs.

Tech will wrap up its slate at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge on Friday against Evergreen State (Wash.) and No. 24 William Carey (Miss.).