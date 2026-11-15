No. 14 Carroll falls in overtime in key game at Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — No. 14-ranked Carroll College, needing a win to all but clinch a berth to the NAIA playoffs, lost in overtime in its regular season finale Saturday at Eastern Oregon, 26-20.

Carroll forced overtime when Eddie Ballanco made a 30-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Saints got the ball first in OT but were unable to score, as Kaden Huot was sacked on fourth down.

EOU then got the ball and ended it four plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Malakai Nutter.

The loss complicates Carroll's playoff hopes. Though they came into the day ranked in the NAIA Football National Selection Committee's top 15, the Saints fell to 7-3 overall and to 4-2 in the Frontier West division.

With the win, Eastern Oregon jumped to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the West, improving its credentials for postseason consideration.

Carroll's Huot threw for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns, connecting with Connor Sullivan for 112 yards and a score. EUO's Chase Nelson had 285 passing yards with three touchdowns, and also rushed for 56 yards.

The NAIA Football Championship Series selections for the 20-team playoff bracket will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.

