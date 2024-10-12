No. 13 Southern Oregon rolls over Rocky Mountain College 54-14

ASHLAND, Ore. — Blake Asciutto threw for three touchdowns, Gunner Yates rushed for three others and No. 13 Southern Oregon routed Rocky Mountain College 54-14 on Saturday in Frontier Conference football.

Asciutto completed 21 of 26 passes for 355 yards. He had two touchdown throws to Jackson Clemmer and another to Sawyer Cleveland.

Asciutto’s 28-yard TD pass to Cleveland put Southern Oregon ahead 40-8 with 10:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Yates scored on runs of 4, 1 and 4 yards and finished with 80 rushing yards on 23 carries. Teammate Isaiah Hidalgo also had 80 rushing yards.

Rocky’s only offensive touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Kyan Jesperson in the fourth quarter; the two-point try was missed. The Battlin’ Bears also got field goals of 28 and 19 yards from Austin Drake, and an 87-yard extra-point return for two points by Trey Smith.

SOU outgained Rocky 541 to 203 in total offense. Quarterback Luke Holcomb completed 10 of 22 passes for 117 yards and an interception for the Battlin’ Bears.

Southern Oregon's Da'mon Carter returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

With the win, Southern Oregon improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier. Rocky is now 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the league.

