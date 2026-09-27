No. 13 Carroll cruises to victory in Rocky Mountain's home opener

BILLINGS — Kaden Huot threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and No. 13 Carroll College routed Rocky Mountain College 45-13 on Saturday night at Herb Klindt Field. The game marked RMC's 2026 home opener.

With the win, Carroll improved to 3-1 overall while the Battlin' Bears slipped to 1-3.

Huot threw touchdown passes to Connor Sullivan, Ty Wilkinson and Tanner Larsen in the first half as the Fighting Saints took a 31-6 lead into halftime. Huot hit Wilkinson again in the third quarter, this time on a 78-yard scoring pass to give Carroll at 38-6 advantage.

Rocky's Ty Battle returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Battlin Bears' other points came on a 1-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Jhett Schwahn in the fourth.

Wilkinson finished with 154 receiving yards for Carroll, while teammate Peter Minnaert had 81 rushing yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Schwahn threw for 113 yards yards, but Rocky's offense was held in check to the tune of 190 total yards.

Carroll plays its Frontier West division opener next week at home against Arizona Christian while Rocky begins its East division schedule at home versus Valley City State (N.D.).