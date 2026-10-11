No. 12 Carroll rolls past Montana Western in Frontier clash, 52-10

HELENA — Carroll College added another win to one of the Frontier Conference's oldest rivalries Saturday, defeating Montana Western 52-10 at Nelson Stadium in the 122nd meeting between the programs.

The No. 12-ranked Saints took control early and never let go. Quarterback Kaden Huot connected with Ty Wilkinson for four touchdown passes, helping Carroll build a 24-3 halftime lead.

Wilkinson's fourth touchdown reception made it 31-3 in the third quarter before Montana Western answered with its lone touchdown of the day.

Carroll quickly erased any momentum the Bulldogs gained when Beau Butner broke free for a 50 yard touchdown run on the very next play. Butner added another score in the fourth quarter, while Brody Boness capped the day with a touchdown run of his own.

The Fighting Saints cruised the rest of the way, protecting their home field and earning conference victory, moving on to 2-0 in the league's West divison.