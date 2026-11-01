No. 12 Carroll defends home field in a 38-7 win over Southern Oregon

HELENA — Southern Oregon kept Carroll College’s offense quiet for much of the first half, but the Fighting Saints found their rhythm after the break in a 38-7 win.

Southern Oregon struck first on a 1-yard Fresh Ison touchdown and held a 7-0 lead until the final minute of the second quarter. Kaden Huot connected with Ty Wilkinson for a 13-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining, sending the game into halftime tied at 7-7.

Carroll took control from there, scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half. Huot finished with 221 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Wilkinson recorded 125 receiving yards and two scores.

The Saints’ defense also recorded nine sacks and two interceptions in the win.

No. 12 Carroll heads to No. 2 College of Idaho on Nov. 7 for its next matchup. Southern Oregon has a bye next week before hosting No. 2 College of Idaho on Nov. 14.

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