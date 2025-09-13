High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

No. 11 Montana Tech fends off Rocky Mountain College, Orediggers improve to 3-0

Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech
MTN SPORTS
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE — For the second straight year, Montana Tech is off to a 3-0 start.

Wykece Johnson rushed for 139 yards — his third straight 100-plus yard game — and the No. 11 Orediggers built a sizable first-half lead and then fended off Rocky Mountain College in the second half for a 34-23 victory Saturday at Bob Green Field.

It was a non-division game and the Orediggers and Battlin' Bears — both members of the Frontier Conference East — will meet again in a divisional clash Nov. 1 in Billings.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 11 Montana Tech fends off Rocky Mountain College, Orediggers improve to 3-0

Tech raced to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a pair of field goals from Casey Kautzman (20 and 42 yards), a goal-line rush from Nate Milanowski and an interception return for a TD by Justin Webber.

The Orediggers led 27-9 by halftime before Rocky scored twice in the first five minutes of the third quarter off a 62-yard touchdown pass from Trent Nobach to Brock Ping and a 60-yard scoring pass from Nobach to Darius Haskin to cut Tech's lead to 27-23.

But the Bears (0-2) didn't score after that and Johnson found the endzone on a 3-yard run for the game's final score.

The Orediggers will travel to Southern Oregon for a game next week while Rocky Mountain College will host Montana Western.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state