No. 10 Southern Oregon runs over MSU-Northern, 57-15

ASHLAND, Ore. — Isaiah Hidalgo and Gunner Yates each rushed for three touchdowns Saturday as No. 10-ranked Southern Oregon rolled past MSU-Northern 57-15 in Frontier Conference football.

Hidalgo and Yates combined for all six touchdowns in the first half as the Raiders built a 43-0 lead. Hidalgo scored on runs of 7, 2 and 19 yards, while Yates had scoring rushes of 13, 13, and 1 yards.

Hidalgo finished with 125 yards on just nine carries. Yates had 62 yards on nine attempts. As a team, SOU rushed for 209 yards. Alexander Angulo also rushed for a touchdown for the Raiders.

MSU-Northern got on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run by Colter Woldstad early in the third quarter. Woldstad also caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Platt.

SOU capped the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Brennan Stults to James Mintmier and Angulo's 4-yard run.

Northern slipped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the league. Southern Oregon improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier.

