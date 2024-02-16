No. 10 Montana Tech men, Rocky Mountain College women roll to Frontier wins

BUTTE — Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College's basketball programs faced off for the third and final time in the regular season on Thursday evening in Butte.

Both the Battlin' Bears women and 10th-ranked Oredigger men cruised to double-digit victories. The Rocky women finished their three-game series against Tech with a 2-1 mark while the Tech men completed a three-game sweep over Rocky.

In the women's game, both Morgan Baird and Brenna Linse notched 13-point, 11-rebound double doubles for the Battlin' Bears who never trailed and built a 20-7 lead after one quarter and led 28-16 by halftime. The win over Tech snapped a three-game skid by Rocky which improved to 15-9 overall and 4-8 in Frontier play.

Tech (12-13, 3-9) was led by a 10-point, nine-rebound outing from Aubrie Rademacher and 10 points from Macy Mayer.

In the men's game, the No. 10 Orediggers were paced by a team-high 18 points from Asa Williams as Tech pulled away late in the first half to take a 46-33 lead into the break. After that, the Orediggers outscored Rocky by 28 points in the second half as Tech stormed to its seventh straight victory, all by double-digit margins.

Camdyn LaRance added 15 points and 8 rebounds for Tech and Hayden Diehans added 12 points and six boards. The Battlin' Bears (11-14, 2-10) were paced by a game-high 26 points from Kael Robinson and 10 points apiece from Jesse Owens and Luca Brooks.

The Orediggers are now 10-2 in Frontier play and they'll host a 9-2 Carroll College squad on Saturday in Tech's final home game of the season. An Orediggers win in that game would guarantee them at least a share of the Frontier Conference title.

The Battlin' Bears will travel to MSU-Northern on Saturday before closing out the regular season at home against Carroll College on Feb. 22 and Montana Western on Feb. 24.