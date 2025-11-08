GREAT FALLS — For the second consecutive year, the No. 1-ranked Providence Argos volleyball team has won the regular-season Frontier Conference title.

The Argos took down Montana Western in straight sets Friday night at the McLaughlin Center to clinch at least a share of the crown and will be the top seed in next week's conference tournament due to a tiebreaker over Bellevue (Neb.).

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 1 Providence volleyball captures share of Frontier regular season title with sweep of Montana Western

It was neck-and-neck to begin the match, with side-outs recorded by both sides over and over. But the Argos (27-2) created space which allowed them to get ahead and stay ahead, taking the first frame 25-18.

Providence would again create separation in Set 2, leaving Western (13-16) playing catch up. But the Argos proved their might yet again and won the second game with the exact same mark as the first.

Set 3 was then completely controlled by the home team, 25-11.

Leading the Argos was Bella Green with 10 kills. Reigning conference player of the year Bella Thompson tallied 38 assists and five digs. Sadie Giles and Martyna Fieldler each contributed eight kills.

Western had a trio finish with seven terminations, as Maxine Hoagland, Antonia Duncan and Averi Look delivered when they could.

Providence has a chance to clinch the outright title in its game against Montana Tech Saturday at 2 p.m., while this was Western's final regular-season contest.

The Frontier Conference tournament is set to begin next Thursday, Nov. 13, in Helena.