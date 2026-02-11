New Rocky Mountain College football coach Randy Bandelow announces 1st signing class

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head football coach Randy Bandelow announced Wednesday the Battlin' Bears' initial 2026 signing class featuring 29 incoming athletes.

“I’m beyond excited and proud to announce our 2026 football signing class,” Bandelow said. “This is a group of individuals who chose Rocky because this is where they really want to be. They will be leaders in the community, in the classroom and on the football field. This is a group of high-character dudes who are ready to get to work.”

The initial 2026 signing class features 15 offensive players and 14 defensive players, one of whom also enters as a specialist.

The offensive group is broken down into three quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, one tight end and four offensive linemen.

The defensive group is composed of two defensive linemen, four linebackers and eight defensive backs.

The initial 2026 class of 29 features 18 signees from Montana, two from Wyoming, two from Idaho, two from Arizona and one each from Nevada, California, Minnesota, Washington and Utah.

Rocky's incoming 2026 class boasts an average GPA of 3.49.

2026 high school signing class (listed in alphabetical order)

Colter Chamberlin / QB / 6’3 / 185 lbs / Columbus, Montana (Columbus HS)

Blake Galvin / DB / 6’1 / 185 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings Senior HS)

Brecken Garn / LB / 6’2 / 215 lbs / Garland, Utah (Bear River HS)

Evan Harrell / DB / 5’11 / 175 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings Central HS)

Luke Henry / LB / 6’3 / 215 lbs / Eden Prairie, Minnesota (Eden Prairie HS)

Phoenixx Hovey / QB / 6’1 / 180 lbs / Star Valley, Wyoming (Star Valley HS)

Samuel Huffman / DL / 6’2 / 260 lbs / Sheridan, Wyoming (Sheridan HS)

CJ Johnson / QB / 6’0 / 180 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

Nolan Kamerman / WR / 6’3 / 205 lbs / Melstone, Montana (Melstone HS)

Hunter Kindness / OL / 6’3 / 270 lbs / Lodge Grass, Montana (Lodge Grass HS)

Deagan Lehfeldt / DB / 6’1 / 175 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings Senior HS)

Cal Marceau / DB/K / 5’10 / 175 lbs / Missoula, Montana (Big Sky HS)

Ethan Markos / WR / 6’1 / 190 lbs / Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial HS)

Jayden Marquez-Cook / DB / 5’11 / 170 lbs / Vacaville, California (Vanden HS)

Braeden Matthews / DB / 5’11 / 180 lbs / Bozeman, Montana (Gallatin HS)

Leighton Mckenzie / OL / 6’3 / 305 lbs / Phoenix, Arizona (Saguaro HS)

Jack Moag / OL / 6’2 / 285 lbs / Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro HS)

Aiden Moomey / DB / 6’2 / 165 lbs / Havre, Montana (Havre HS)

Kameron Myllymaki / LB / 6’0 / 190 lbs / Stanford, Montana (Stanford HS)

Gunnar Newman / TE/WR / 6’3 / 200 lbs / McCall, Idaho (McCall Donnelly HS)

Justyce Olsen / WR / 5’11 / 170 lbs / Billings, Montana (Skyview HS)

Garrett Oven / LB / 6’1 / 210 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings Central HS)

Jake Phalen / WR / 5’10 / 170 lbs / Miles City, Montana (Custer County HS)

Micah Schroeder / RB / 6’1 / 205 lbs / Aberdeen, Washington (Aberdeen HS)

Gavin Schwend / DB / 6’1 / 185 lbs / Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

Samuel Shields / OL / 6’6 / 300 lbs / Post Falls, Idaho (Post Falls HS)

Carsen Sullivan / RB / 5’11 / 185 lbs / Conrad, Montana (Conrad HS)

Brady Toner / DL / 5’11 / 235 lbs / Manhattan, Montana (Manhattan HS)

Jace Wiseman / TE / 6’5 / 215 lbs / Three Forks, Montana (Three Forks HS)