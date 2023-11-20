NAIA volleyball: Montana Tech, UM Western learn pool play assignments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech is the No. 14 seed and Montana Western No. 21 for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, the NAIA announced Sunday.

The Orediggers and Bulldogs were among the 24 teams to win their opening-round matches Saturday to advance to the final site at Sioux City, Iowa. The teams will compete in pool play matches Nov. 29-Dec. 1, with the eight pool play winners advancing to bracket play. Matches in the single-elimination bracket start Dec. 2, and the national champion will be crowned Dec. 5.

Tech has now reached the final site three times in the past five seasons and was placed in Pool C with Eastern Oregon and Valley City State (N.D.). The Orediggers will play Valley City State at noon (MT) on Nov. 30 and Eastern Oregon at noon (MT) on Dec. 1.

Western, which is making its first appearance at the NAIA Volleyball Championship final site, will compete against Concordia (Neb.) and Midland (Neb.) in Pool D. The Bulldogs will play Concordia at noon (MT) on Nov. 29 and Midland at noon (MT) on Nov. 30.

All pool play and quarterfinal matches will be broadcast on the NAIA Network. The semifinal and championship matches on Dec. 4 and 5 will be streamed on ESPN3.

View the complete pool play schedule.