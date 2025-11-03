NAIA top 25 football rankings go largely unchanged with 2 weeks remaining in regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Football Poll went largely unchanged Monday, as the first 15 teams from last week's rankings remained in place this week.

For the Frontier Conference, No. 5 Montana Tech, No. 8 Carroll and No. 15 College of Idaho held steady. Montana Western climbed one spot from No. 20 to No. 19.

Grand View (Iowa) again topped the poll with 14 first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.) is second and garnered the remaining two first-place votes. Benedictine (Kan.) and Friends (Kan.) are third and fourth. View the complete rankings.

Only two weeks remain in the regular season. The NAIA playoffs begin Nov. 22, and the Frontier Conference will have two teams earn automatic bids — the East Division champion and the West Division champion.

Fifth-ranked Tech (9-0 overall, 4-0 East) is well-positioned to win the East. The Orediggers defeated Rocky Mountain 42-13 last week. They travel to Dickinson State this Saturday and then close the regular season Nov. 15 with a home game versus Valley City State.

No. 8 Carroll (7-1 overall, 4-0 West) and No. 15 College of Idaho (7-1, 4-0) are tied atop the West Division standings and meet Saturday in the de facto conference championship game. The Fighting Saints and Yotes are scheduled to kick off at noon inside Nelson Stadium in Helena.

The rest of Saturday's Frontier Conference football schedule is below.

Rocky Mountain at Dakota State (S.D.), 11 a.m.

Arizona Christian at Montana Western, 12 p.m.

Valley City State (N.D.) at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

Simpson (Calif.) at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.