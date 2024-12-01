NAIA playoffs: Last-second field goal ends Montana Tech's season in second round

BUTTE — A walk-off field goal ended Montana Tech's season Saturday afternoon as visiting Northwestern (Iowa) survived the Orediggers' fourth-quarter comeback bid at Alumni Coliseum.

The foot of Eli Slader snuck the game-deciding ball just over the crossbar from 51 yards out as time expired. With the win, the Red Raiders (9-2) advance to the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals.

Montana Tech ended its season with a 9-3 overall record.

Northwestern led 29-14 nearly halfway through the fourth quarter. A blocked punt return for touchdown by Jace Thompson narrowed the Raider lead to 29-21. On the Orediggers' next possession, a 63-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback Blake Thelen to wide receiver Wyatt Alexander brought Tech within a two-point conversion of tying the game.

And convert the two-point attempt the Orediggers did as Thelen found Nick Michelotti weaving through traffic in the back of the end zone to even the score 29-29 with 6:11 remaining.

After forcing Northwestern to punt on the ensuing possession, the Tech offense took the field with 2:26 remaining and the chance to lead a game-winning drive.

Tech marched into Northwestern territory, but a Thelen deep shot to the left hash was intercepted by Cody Moser and returned 38 yards — all but setting up Slader's eventual game-winner.

While both teams recorded roughly 350 yards of total offense, they racked up those yards in different ways; 237 of Northwestern's 367 net total yards came on the ground. Raiders runningback Konner McQuillan led all rushers with 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts.

Meanwhile, 271 of Tech's 341 net total yards came through the air. Orediggers wide receiver Alexander led all pass catchers with 116 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

