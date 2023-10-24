NAIA names Rocky Mountain's Brooke Ark volleyball defender of the week

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College news release)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After registering a career-high 48 digs in Rocky Mountain’s four-set victory over Carroll last week, libero Brooke Ark has been named the NAIA volleyball defender of the week.

Last Friday's match against the Fighting Saints was Ark’s eighth match this season with 30 or more digs and the first time in her career she tallied more than 40 in a single match.

Ark, a junior from Helena, earned the starting libero spot early in the season and hasn’t looked back. She had no easy task replacing one of the best Battlin’ Bears of all-time in Ayla Embry, but Ark hasn’t shied away from the task, as she currently leads the NAIA in total digs (672), sits second in the NAIA in digs per set (6.72), and has played in every set for the Battlin’ Bears this season.

Ark’s recognition marks the fourth consecutive season the Battlin’ Bears have had their starting libero earn national defender of the week honors, after Embry was recognized in each of the three seasons prior to this year.

The Battlin’ Bears are entering the home stretch of the season, sitting tied with Montana Western for second in the Frontier Conference standings with just four matches remaining in the regular season before the Frontier Conference tournament on Nov. 10 in Great Falls.

Rocky will recognize its seniors at 6 p.m. Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Montana Tech in the Fortin Education Center.