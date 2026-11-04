NAIA approves 5th year of eligibility for student-athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics membership has approved a fifth year of eligibility, replacing the current four-year limit.

The new model, which goes into effect in fall 2027, links the fifth year of eligibility to academic progress rather than age. If the student-athlete is earning the required number of credit hours, and they meet all other eligibility requirements, they can compete for a fifth year.

Another distinction is that under the NAIA guidelines, the five years of eligibility do not have to be completed simultaneously, thus allowing student-athletes to take time away from school or enroll part-time.

“After much consideration, the NAIA Council of Presidents opted to support eligibility legislation that allows more flexibility for student-athletes to pursue their academic and athletic goals on a timeline that works best for them,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “This opportunity recognizes the unique demands they face and allows more time to develop, compete, and prepare for life beyond college sports.”

The legislative proposal was made by the Council of Presidents in September 2026 and approved by NAIA membership on Nov. 4.

Under the NAIA’s new model, the expiration of the NCAA’s five-year clock will not automatically exclude a transfer student’s eligibility. Depending on a student-athlete’s previous participation and enrollment, they may have eligibility remaining in the NAIA.

“The most important part of the term ‘student-athlete’ is student. The NAIA is committed to creating opportunities for students to pursue their educational and athletic goals, recognizing that every student’s journey is unique,” said Dr. Karl Einolf, Indiana Tech President and NAIA Council of Presidents Chair. “By expanding opportunities for participation, we reaffirm our belief that college athletics should support each student’s educational journey, on their own terms.”

The new rule is an option for students who began 2026-27 with eligibility remaining and have sufficient terms of attendance available. Athletes who have exhausted their four years of eligibility before the 2026-27 academic year will not have an additional year of eligibility restored.

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