Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

MSU-Northern's Dae'Kwon Watson, Carroll's Maddie Geritz named Frontier players of the week

Dae'kwon Watson.jpg
MSU-Northern Athletics
Montana State-Northern Dae'Kwon Watson.
Dae'kwon Watson.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 16:58:39-05

HELENA — MSU-Northern's Dae'Kwon Watson and Carroll College's Maddie Geritz were named Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball players of the week on Monday.

Watson, a sophomore guard, averaged 25.5 points per game as the Lights split two games. He shot 42.9% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

In a home win over Rocky Mountain College, Watson scored a season-high 32 points with four 3s and three steals. He then scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists in a loss at Providence.

Geritz, a senior post, led the Saints in scoring during wins over Montana Tech and Rocky. She averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Geritz had 18 points and six rebounds in the Saints' win over Montana Tech. She followed with a season-high 19 points and seven boards in the win over Rocky.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state