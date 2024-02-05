MSU-Northern's Dae'Kwon Watson, Carroll's Maddie Geritz named Frontier players of the week

HELENA — MSU-Northern's Dae'Kwon Watson and Carroll College's Maddie Geritz were named Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball players of the week on Monday.

Watson, a sophomore guard, averaged 25.5 points per game as the Lights split two games. He shot 42.9% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

In a home win over Rocky Mountain College, Watson scored a season-high 32 points with four 3s and three steals. He then scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists in a loss at Providence.

Geritz, a senior post, led the Saints in scoring during wins over Montana Tech and Rocky. She averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Geritz had 18 points and six rebounds in the Saints' win over Montana Tech. She followed with a season-high 19 points and seven boards in the win over Rocky.