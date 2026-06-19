MSU-Northern's Chris Mouat honored with Frontier's prestigious Kenison award

HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced Chris Mouat, head women’s basketball coach at MSU-Northern, as the recipient of the league's Ron "Swede" Kenison Award for the 2025-26 academic year.

The Kenison award is the highest honor presented by the Frontier Conference. It recognizes individuals nominated by member school administrative officers for outstanding, long-term contributions to the growth, well-being and promotion of the conference.

Mouat, the winningest coach in the history of the MSU-Northern women’s basketball program, recently completed his 21st season with the Skylights.

He is recognized as a dedicated leader in the NAIA, ranking among the top 20 winningest active women’s basketball coaches. Throughout his tenure, Mouat has mentored nine All-Americans and led the Skylights to five NAIA national tournament appearances.

Mouat has been an advocate for the Frontier Conference through his service on the NAIA Area Ratings Committee (ARC) for women’s basketball. His commitment to making an impact is further evidenced by his founding of the "Hoops for a Cause" campaign. Since its inception in 2017, the initiative has raised over $200,000 for various charitable causes across Montana.

"Chris represents the values of this award through his dedication to student-athletes, his tireless promotion of the Frontier Conference, and his philanthropic spirit," said league commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford. “He is committed to the memory of Ron “Swede” Kenison, who served Frontier Conference membership for more than a decade during his tenure as commissioner.”

The Ron "Swede" Kenison Award was presented to Mouat during the Frontier Conference awards dinner on June 16 as part of the league's annual summer meetings.

