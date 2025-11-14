MSU-Northern men, women sweep Providence in road in doubleheader

GREAT FALLS — The Northern lights being visible throughout Montana the last couple nights carried over to the basketball court Thursday, as the MSU-Northern women's and men's teams defeated the University of Providence at the McLaughlin Center.

The Skylights beat the Argo women 63-52, while the Lights prevailed 98-82 over the Argo men. It marked the start of a 22-game slate in Frontier Conference play this season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: