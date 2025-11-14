High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

MSU-Northern men, women sweep Providence in road in doubleheader

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 9.44.42 PM.jpeg
MTN Sports
Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 9.44.42 PM.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The Northern lights being visible throughout Montana the last couple nights carried over to the basketball court Thursday, as the MSU-Northern women's and men's teams defeated the University of Providence at the McLaughlin Center.

The Skylights beat the Argo women 63-52, while the Lights prevailed 98-82 over the Argo men. It marked the start of a 22-game slate in Frontier Conference play this season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

MSU-Northern women's, men's basketball sweeps Providence on road in doubleheader

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state