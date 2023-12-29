MSU-Northern women, men defeat Ambrose University to end three-game skids

(Editors Note: MSU-Northern press release)

HAVRE— (Women) Story of the Game : The MSU-Northern Skylights beat Ambrose University with a score of 84-40 in Havre. The Skylights held the Lion to eight points in the first quarter. They extended the lead going into halftime 45-18. Northern kept a good lead the rest of the game.

Individual Stats: The Skylights were led by Shyan Krass with a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Savannah Toms went 8-11 from the field with 18 points. Rachel Van Blaricom led the team in assist with nine. Ryley Kehr led the team in rebounds with 11.

The Lions were led by Nya Gach with 12 points and five rebounds. Tegan McArthur added 10 points.

Stats of the Game: The MSU-Northern Skylights shot a field goal percentage of 47%, 20% from the arc, and 83% from the free throw line.

Ambrose shot 23% from the field, 5% from the 3-point line, and 72% from the free throw line.

The Skylights so Far: The Skylights are 5-7 overall this season.

Up Next: The Skylights will be at home Saturday against Lakeland University at 12 p.m.

(Men) Story of the Game: The MSU-Northern Lights beat Ambrose University with a score of 83-55 in Havre. The Lights held the Lions to 18 points going into halftime (52-18). The Lights shot 53% from the field and 33% from the three in the first half. In the second half, Northern kept a good lead to finish the game.

Individual Stats: The Lights were led by Zackry Martinez who went 10-13 from the field with 24 points. RJ Ramone and Jacob Randall each added 13 points. Randall led the team in rebounds with 11. Xavier Bailey led the team in assists with eight.

The Lions were led by Ty Schenk with 15 points going 50% from the field. Maththew Henry-Harris added 12 points going 5 for 7 from the field.

Stats of the Game: The MSU-Northern Lights shot a field goal percentage of 44%, 33% from the arc, and 71% from the free throw line.

The Lions shot 34% from the field, 31% from the 3-point line, and 50& from the free throw.

The Lights so Far: The Lights are 8-5 overall this season.

Up Next: The Lights will play Saturday in an exhibition game against Lakeland University at 2 p.m.