MSU-Northern to induct 6 new members into athletic hall of fame

HAVRE — Montana State-Northern is adding six new members to its athletic hall of fame, the school announced Thursday.

Laramie Schwenke, Donald Saisbury, Khalin Anderson, John Briney, Christian Oberquell and Sierra (Richards) Woodward will be inducted into the hall of fame on Sept. 4.

Schwenke is one of the premier players in Northern women's basketball history. As a senior, Schwenke earned first-team All-Frontier Conference honors as well as NAIA honorable mention All-America recognition. She finished her career with 825 points despite missing significant time due to injury.

Saisbury was a versatile offensive weapon and special teams standout during his time on the Lights football team. Saisbury holds the program record for career touchdowns (33) and has every career punting record. He was a multiple-time all-conference performer at several positions.

Anderson anchored the defense on Northern's football team from 2005 to 2008 as a defensive back. A four-year starter and team captain, Anderson was a first-team All-Frontier selection and second-team NAIA All-American while helping the Lights to their first national playoff appearance.

Briney helped establish one of the most successful stretches in Northern men's basketball history during the mid-1990s. A three-time all-conference selection and the program's seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,405 career points, Briney led Northern to back-to-back Frontier championships and an NAIA Round of Eight appearance.

Oberquell has served Northern in several athletic and administrative roles as head athletic trainer, associate athletic director, and ultimately director of athletics. He served as head athletic trainer from 2001 to 2014, was promoted to associate AD in 2011, became athletic director in 2012 and transitioned to a full-time director of athletics role in 2014.

As a women's basketball player, Woodward helped the Skylights to consecutive NAIA national tournament appearances and a Round of 16 berth. She was a second-team All-Frontier selection and an NAIA honorable mention All-American. Following her playing career, Woodward served as sports information director, assistant women's basketball coach and now associate head coach.

