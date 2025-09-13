MSU-Northern falls down early, can't catch No. 13 Dickinson State in 33-16 loss

HAVRE — Marcus Sanders threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as No. 13-ranked Dickinson State raced past Montana State-Northern 33-16 at Tilleman Field.

Sanders threw first-quarter touchdowns to Miles City's Jackson Whicker and Semaj Clark as the Blue Hawks built a 14-0 advantage. He later found Clark again late in the second quarter to put DSU ahead 28-6.

Dickinson State also got a rushing touchdown from Caleb Rist, a defensive safety and a 26-yard field goal from Ty Nelson.

Isaiah Woodley's 48-yard touchdown reception from Kendall O'Neill pulled Northern within 14-6 early in the second quarter. Cyrus Tebay made a 32-yard field goal for the Lights, and Roman Bradley capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD run.

Dickinson State improved to 2-0 in its first season back in the Frontier Conference. MSU-Northern fell to 0-3.

