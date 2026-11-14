MSU-Northern ends season with high-scoring loss to Dakota State

HAVRE — MSU-Northern closed to within two points against Dakota State (S.D.) on Saturday at Tilleman Field but couldn't get over the hump in a 42-33 season-ending Frontier Conference defeat.

The Lights finished the year with an 0-11 overall record and ended 0-6 in the Frontier's East division. Dakota State improved to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the East.

Holton Miguel scored on a 5-yard run with 5:13 left in the game, pulling the Lights to within 35-33 on the scoreboard. The ensuing two-point conversion pass attempt was incomplete.

Dakota State then put the game out of reach with a 5-yard touchdown run by Tray Hettick with 1:55 remaining. Hettick accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for 348 yards and four scores. He was also intercepted three times.

Northern quarterback Griffin Terry had a similar stat line, throwing for four touchdowns and three interceptions. Terry finished with 287 passing yards. Jeramiah Benson and Duke Williamson each caught two touchdown passes for the Lights. Benson caught seven passes for 127 yards.

Trajan Davis had eight receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown for Dakota State. He also had a rushing touchdown. Maddox Kihne caught two touchdown throws for the Trojans.

