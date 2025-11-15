MSU-Northern ends season with 50-3 defeat at Dakota State (S.D.)

MADISON, S.D. — Tray Hettick threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns as Dakota State (S.D.) rolled over MSU-Northern 50-3 on Saturday.

The Lights finished their season with a 1-10 overall record and went 0-6 in the Frontier Conference East division.

Kacey Cauley also threw two touchdown passes for the Trojans. Melek Ford caught three TDs and Lane VanderWal hauled in two others.

MSU-Northern's offense achieved just eight first downs and finished with only 88 total yards. The Lights had four turnovers.

Dakota State finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Frontier East. The Trojans will find out if they receive an at-large bid to the NAIA playoffs on Sunday.