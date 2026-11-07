MSU-Northern drops to 0-10 with 35-21 loss at Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — MSU-Northern fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half and couldn't dig out of it in a 35-21 loss to Valley City State (N.D.) on Saturday in Frontier Conference football.

MSU-Northern, with the loss, is now 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the Frontier's East division. Valley City State moved to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the East.

Laggarius Marshell scored on a short touchdown run in the first quarter, and Ryan French caught a 15-yard TD pass from Brayden Medeiros in the second as Valley City State built a 14-0 advantage.

Malachi Statler had a 10-yard scoring run just before halftime to pull the Lights within seven points, but Medeiros hit Jake Deutsch with a 10-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to keep Northern at bay.

The Lights got back within seven again in the fourth on a Griffin Terry pass to Juliun Benson, but the Vikings scored consecutive TDs to push their advantage to 35-14.

The Lights' Terry found Jeremiah Benson with a short touchdown throw with less than a minute left to cap the scoring.

Northern will finish its season next Saturday with a home game against Dakota State (S.D.). Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Tilleman Field in Havre. Valley City State, meanwhile, will host Montana Tech.