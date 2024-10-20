Watch Now
MSU-Northern drops home game to College of Idaho, falls to 0-6

College of Idaho vs. MSU-Northern
HAVRE — Andy Peters threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 College of Idaho defeated Frontier Conference football foe MSU-Northern 28-7 Saturday at Tilleman Field.

Northern scored the game's first points on a 40-yard pass from Zach Brooks to Colter Woldstad midway through the first quarter. After the point-after try, the Lights led 7-0, but the Yotes scored 28 unanswered points to pull away.

C of I scored on a 1-yard run by Rylie Byington to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of the first, and the Yotes added two second-quarter touchdowns — a 5-yard pass from Caden Young to Brock Richardson and a 3-yard pass from Peters to Tommy Hauser — to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

Peters added a 57-yard scoring strike to John Kreps in the third quarter.

MSU-Northern totaled just 142 yards of offense and 11 first downs in the game. The Lights finished with 43 rushing yards and 32 attempts and 99 passing yards.

C of I had 466 yards of offense, with 360 coming through the air.

Northern is now 0-6 on the season (0-4 Frontier) and will next play at Southern Oregon on Oct. 26.

C of I is 6-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in the Frontier. The Yotes host Carroll in Caldwell, Idaho, on Oct. 26.

