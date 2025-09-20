MSU-Northern can't keep pace in 38-16 loss at College of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — Rylie Byington rushed for a pair of touchdowns and College of Idaho beat MSU-Northern 38-16 in Frontier Conference football Saturday.

Ryan EchoHawk also rushed for 100 yards and a score for the Yotes, who improved to 3-0 with the win. C of I quarterbacks Caden Young and Chase Vehmeyer each threw touchdown passes.

Northern, now 0-4, managed a 25-yard field goal by Tate O'Neill late in the second quarter and trailed 24-3 at intermission.

The Lights' other points came from the arm of quarterback Kendall O'Neill, who threw touchdown passes of 78 and 11 yards to Isaiah Woodley in the second half.

O'Neill threw for 223 yards on 16-of-20 passing. But the Lights had negative-5 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Defensively for MSUN, Julius Leapai intercepted a pass.

Northern will host Eastern Oregon next Saturday while College of Idaho will travel to Montana Tech.

