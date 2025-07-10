MSU-Northern announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

HAVRE — MSU-Northern on Thursday announced its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

This year’s inductees are Jacy (Thompson) Overstreet, Zach McKinley, Daniel Murphy and Chris Mouat.

Overstreet, a native of Townsend, was a standout guard for the Skylights basketball team from 2014–18. Overstreet earned Frontier Conference defensive player of the year and first-team all-conference honors in 2015–16, and was named an NAIA honorable mention All-American that same season. Despite battling injuries throughout her career, she finished with 1,183 career points, 10th all-time in program history. She helped lead the Skylights to three NAIA national tournament appearances, including a run to the Elite 8. Overstreet was also a two-time NAIA academic All-American and four-time academic all-conference honoree.

McKinley holds the distinction of being MSU-Northern’s all-time leading rusher. A three-time all-conference selection, McKinley excelled on the field from 2012–17, rewriting the Lights' football record books while competing in one of the NAIA’s toughest leagues. Known for his powerful running style and quiet leadership, McKinley played through adversity and served as an inspiration to teammates and coaches alike. His impact extended beyond the gridiron as he consistently demonstrated dedication, character and sportsmanship.

Murphy played for the Northern Lights basketball team from 1985–89 and left a lasting legacy as one of the program’s elite scorers. A versatile 6-foot-9 forward long before the term “stretch 4” became common, Murphy was known for his scoring ability both inside and out. He earned first-team All-Frontier Conference honors three times and was an NAIA District 12 selection as a sophomore. He still holds one single-game and two single-season school records and graduated as the program’s career scoring leader with 1,750 points, a mark that currently ranks third all-time. A model teammate and quiet leader, Murphy was a key part of one of the most competitive eras in Northern basketball history.

Mouat has led the Skylights women’s basketball program since 2005, becoming the winningest coach in school history. Under his leadership, the program has earned five NAIA national tournament appearances — advancing to the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite 8 once. His coaching tenure includes nine NAIA All-Americans, 36 all-conference honorees and 38 Daktronics NAIA scholar-athletes. Mouat’s teams have also ranked among the top 10 defensively in the nation and earned top 25 WBCA academic team honors in 13 of the past 20 seasons. Known for his mentorship and community involvement, Mouat has left a lasting legacy both on and off the court.

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 29 in the MSUN SUB Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Appetizers and a no-host bar will be available. Inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the Lights' football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Carroll College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.