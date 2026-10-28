BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday night in the season's first installment of their Rimrock Rivalry series for a 70-54 win.

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MSU Billings women pull away from Rocky Mountain College late, take Round 1 of Rimrock Rivalry

The Yellowjackets led 20-13 after the first quarter but saw that lead shrink to four by the start of the fourth quarter. MSUB, though, outscored Rocky 20-8 in the final frame.

MSUB was 30 of 80 from the field, a stark contrast to Rocky's 19 of 51 showing. The Jackets had 21 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second-chance points.

The Jackets had a pair of players register double-doubles, as Cassie Chesnut had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Molly Hays had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Iliana Moran led Rocky with 26 points.

MSUB is in action next in the CWU DII Tipoff Classic in Ellensburg, Wash., Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. Rocky heads to Eugene, Ore., to play in the Beacon Classic Nov. 13-14 against Bushnell University and Corban University.

The Yellowjackets and Battlin' Bears play again at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Nov. 23.

