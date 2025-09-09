Montana Western's Tyler Walker gets NAIA honors after record-setting game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western defensive lineman Tyler Walker was named the NAIA defensive player of the week, the organization announced Monday.

Walker, a senior from Dillon, recorded 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles in the Bulldogs' 52-0 win over MSU-Northern on Saturday. Walker's 11 tackles led the team and his 4.5 sacks set a single-game record at Western.

His sacks resulted in 25 lost yards for MSUN, and he totaled six tackles-for-loss for 33 yards.

Walker's 4.5 sacks on the season are the most in the NAIA through two weeks of the 2025 football season.

Western (1-1) is off this week and will next play at Rocky Mountain on Sept. 20.

