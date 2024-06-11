Montana Western's on-campus football field nearing completion

DILLON — When Montana Western athletic director Michael Feuling accepted the position in October 2021, fulfilling the university's goal of constructing an on-campus turf football field and relocating from Vigilante Stadium was near the top of his to-do list.

"It's been a large priority for us for the longest time," Feuling said. "Vigilante Stadium has its history and the Bulldogs that have come before us have laid the groundwork to get to this spot. But in the day and age of college athletics, recruiting, trying to get that upper hand, this was just something we needed."

It's now something they have.

About 10 months after a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony last August, a construction crew began installing a turf field over what was once the Bulldogs practice field, a vivid visual indication of how close this project — one that was years in the making — is close to being completed.

The reigning Frontier Conference champion Bulldogs are on track to open their season on its new field against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 7.

"We never doubted that it would get done, it was just a matter of seeing it get done," said Feuling. "I think when it will really kick in is that first game. We're anticipating a full crowd, a number of alumni and donors, family and friends and community members. When we kick off is when it will really set in."

The next steps to seeing this new facility to completion will be the installation of bleachers and a scoreboard and finishing a large structure on the north side of the field that will house concession stands, restrooms and locker rooms. Installing stadium lights and paving the large grass parking area north of the field are also projects that Western would like to see done at some point.

"It basically defines what Dillon, Montana, is about," said Feuling of the effort that's gone into making Western's dream of having an on-campus field a reality. "It says a lot about this community and our donors and our fans. They're committed, they understand and appreciate the Bulldog way and that's the biggest thing for us."