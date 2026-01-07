Montana Western's Kyle Gruhler, Rocky Mountain's Isabelle Heggem earn NAIA player of the week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Gruhler of Montana Western and Isabelle Heggem of Rocky Mountain earned NAIA national player of the week honors on Tuesday.

Gruhler had the hot hand over four games, shooting 58.5% from the floor and 60.5% from deep, to earn the Gared Performance Sports Systems NAIA men's basketball offensive player of the week honor. Heggem was named the Gared Performance Sports Systems NAIA women’s basketball defensive player of the week following a standout stretch of defensive performances leading into the new calendar year and through the opening games of 2026.

Gruhler averaged 26.8 points per game to total 107 for the reporting period for stats of Dec. 9 through Jan. 4. He was pivotal in helping the Bulldogs to victories against Dickinson State (N.D.) and Bismarck State (N.D.).

Against the Blue Hawks, Gruhler dropped 24 points in the second half alone to erase a 13-point deficit in the 78-73 win. He was 8 of 16 from the floor, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4 of 4 at the foul line in that game.

He then followed that up with a 27-point outing the next night, shooting 50% from the field and beyond the arc, lifting the Bulldogs to a 96-66 victory over Bismarck State.

Overall between the four games, Gruhler tallied 129 minutes, 107 points, 21 boards, 11 assists, four steals and a pair of blocks.

In the Battlin’ Bears’ two contests that opened the new year, Rocky Mountain secured wins over Bellevue (Neb.), 72–58, and No. 4-ranked Dakota State, 55–52.

Heggem delivered a 26-point, 15-rebound double-double against the Bruins before posting a 20-rebound, four-block performance in Rocky’s three-point victory over the Trojans. Overall, she averaged 17.5 rebounds per game, 13.5 of which came on the defensive end, along with 3.5 blocks during the Battlin’ Bears’ 2-0 weekend.

For the reporting period of Dec. 9 through Jan. 4, Rocky Mountain posted a 5–2 record. During that span, Heggem totaled 91 rebounds, 20 blocks and five steals, while also contributing 17.1 points per game on the offensive end.

