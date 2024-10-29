Montana Western's Jazi Smith earns NAIA national attacker of the week nod

(Editor's note: UM Western Athletics release.)

DILLON — The NAIA released its volleyball player of the week honors on Tuesday, and Montana Western's Jazi Smith has been named national attacker of the week.

Smith, from Mossyrock, Wash., is the third women's volleyball athlete in program history to earn an NAIA player of the week honor.

Smith had an astounding weekend after the Bulldogs went a perfect 2-0 after winning a pair of five-set matches against Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College.

She led the 17th-ranked Bulldogs to a 2-0 record after racking up 44 kills on a .350 hitting percentage. She averaged 4.4 kills per set for the week and also added five blocks, two service aces and three assists.

Smith became the first UMW in the rally-scoring era to top 1,000 career kills in a career after the five-set victory versus Rocky Mountain.

