Montana Western's Jake Humphrey, Carroll's Hunter Peck earn national honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western's Jake Humphrey and Carroll's Hunter Peck were named the NAIA offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, Monday for their stellar performances over the weekend.

Humphrey, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back, rushed for 215 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 42-24 win at Rocky Mountain. The sophomore needed just 20 carries for the 215-yard game, becoming the first Bulldog since 2021 to break the 200-yard mark.

Peck, a 6-2, 245-pound senior linebacker, recorded a team-high 10 tackles, including two sacks and three tackles-for-loss, in Carroll's 24-19 win over Eastern Oregon. During the game, Peck collected his 100th career tackle and now owns 109 total stops during his Saints tenure.

Camari Geddis of Friends (Kan.) was the NAIA special teams player of the week.