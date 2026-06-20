Montana Western's Gavin Knutson advances to CNFR championship round

CASPER, Wyo. — Montana Western's Gavin Knutson finished fourth on aggregate in the bull riding Friday to advance to Saturday's championship round of the 2026 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). Seven other Bulldogs closed out their 2026 campaigns.

To qualify for the final round, competitors had to finish inside the top 12 in their respective events.

Despite falling short of the eight-second mark in the third round of bull riding, Knutson's successful rides in Rounds 1 and 2 got him over the mark to compete in the short go.

Cardell Laughery (78.25) and Cade Costello (64.50) both laid down clean rides in the third round of saddle bronc, however both finished outside of the top 12.

In the team roping, Cooper Pavkov and Bry Severe tallied a 15.1 in the third round, while Knutson and Luke Garrison earned a 19.2.

Jeremy Kay received no score on his final attempt in the bareback, also just missing out on the championship round.

Jake Deveraux no-timed in his final tie-down roping attempt, as well.

Full results can be found here.

Knutson will be back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. when he competes in the championship round of CNFR. The event will be live-streamed on ESPN+.