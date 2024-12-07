Montana Western volleyball falls in quarterfinal round at NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Montana Western saw its postseason run come to an end in the quarterfinal round Saturday at the NAIA national volleyball tournament.

The Bulldogs lost in four sets to Corban (Ore.) by scores of 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22, and finished their season with a 25-10 overall record. Western was making its first appearance in bracket play at the national tourney.

Jordan Olson led the Bulldogs with 13 kills and teammate Jazi Smith finished with 11, but Western finished with a .162 hitting percentage compared to .238 for Corban.

The Warriors had three players reach double-digit kills — Emma Bischoff led with 15 and Kendra Bittle and Makayla Roginski each had 13.

Other statistical leaders for Montana Western included Kelsey Goddard with 22 digs, and Kaylee Fritz with 24 assists. Taylor Petersen added 12 digs and also had 17 assists.

