Montana Western trends up, Carroll, Montana Tech slip in NAIA top 25

BILLINGS — Montana Western's winning streak has reached five games following a 34-30 victory late Saturday at Arizona Christian, and the Bulldogs have again moved up in the latest NAIA top 25 coaches poll released Monday.

Western, 6-1 overall, moved ahead two spots to No. 15 in this week's poll. The Bulldogs haven't lost since a two-point defeat at the College of Idaho on Sept. 9.

C of I, meanwhile, is now the highest-ranked team among Frontier squads at No. 8, one spot up from the week prior. The Yotes (7-1) went on the road and beat Carroll College on Saturday in what was a top-10 matchup. Carroll (6-1), slid down five spots to No. 11 after suffering its first defeat of the year.

Montana Tech (4-3) also lost ground, slipping seven spots to No. 23 after falling 28-21 on the road to Rocky Mountain College.

Nationally, the top five remained unchanged again this week. Northwestern (Iowa) received all 18 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Grand View (Iowa), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa), No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 5 Marian (Ind.). To see the complete poll, click here.