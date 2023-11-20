Montana Western to host College of Idaho in NAIA football playoffs

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference news release)

HELENA — Frontier Conference champion Montana Western will host College of Idaho in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship Series, the national office announced Saturday.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Yotes to Dillon on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. The game is part of an eight-game slate across the NAIA with a trip to the quarterfinals up for grabs.

C of I won the regular-season meeting between the two teams, scoring a 25-yard touchdown pass as time expired. UMW had rallied from 10 points down in the third quarter to take the lead before the decisive drive by the Yotes in Caldwell.

The second round of the NAIA playoffs sees the top 12 teams who had first-round byes match up with the four winners from Saturday's action.

The 68th annual NAIA Football National Championship will culminate on Dec. 18 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C.