Montana Western stumbles at Eastern Oregon, falls to 3-6

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Montana Western was outscored 21-0 in the second half Saturday, and the Bulldogs fell to 3-6 on the season with a 31-17 loss to Eastern Oregon at Community Stadium.

Western built a 17-10 halftime lead on the strength of two touchdown passes from Kaden LaPlaunt — one each to Eli Nourse and Brody Munson. Maclain Burckley kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and the Bulldogs took a seven-point lead into the break.

But Western had just four possessions in the second half resulting in two punts and two interceptions. Eastern Oregon was able to capitalize with Waylon Riedel and Malakai Nutter scoring rushing touchdowns and Chase Nelson throwing a 19-yard TD to Coby Tanioka.

Nelson also threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Dylan Shipley in the first quarter. The Mountaineers quarterback was 29-of-42 passing on the day for 427 yards, two TDs and one interception. Western's LaPlaunt completed 27 of 42 passes for 342 yards, two TDs and two INTs.

Nutter led EOU's rushing attack with 103 yards on 22 carries.

Nourse had another big receiving day for Western, hauling in 10 passes for 144 yards and a score.

Western (3-6 overall, 1-4 Frontier West) closes out its season next Saturday at Arizona Christian. Eastern Oregon (6-2, 3-1) plays at Simpson (Calif.) next week before closing out the season with a home game versus Carroll College on Nov. 14.