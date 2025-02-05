Montana Western signs large football class featuring 17 Treasure Staters

DILLON — The University of Montana Western football program announced Wednesday that it has signed 39 players in its 2025 recruiting class and added seven spring transfers.

"The class of 2025 has the potential to be one of the best we've had during my tenure at Western," Bulldogs head coach Ryan Nourse said. "Collectively, this group possesses the competitive character and talent to make an early impact on the program and help us continue to grow and compete for championships."

This year's class includes 17 student-athletes from Montana, eight from Idaho, seven from Washington, two each from Hawaii and Nevada and one each from Oregon, California and Texas.

"The staff worked diligently to find hungry, driven and competitive student-athletes who love to play football," Nourse said. "We achieved our goal by addressing all positions in this high school class while also bringing in a handful of transfers who will have an immediate positive impact on the team."

2025 spring transfers

Tyson Beckles, LB (6-1, 220, FR, Pocatello, Idaho., Highland HS, Portland State University)

Maxwell Delgado Williams, WR (6-1, 185, SO, Vashon, Wash., Vashon Island HS, Friends University)

Landon Smith, LB (6-2, 215, SO, Deming, Wash., Mount Baker HS, Minot State University)

Hunter Handy, DB (6-0, 165, JR, Ephrata, Wash., Ephrata HS, Pacific Northwest Christian College)

Kyle Mounts, DB (6-0, 180, FR, Bozeman, Mont., Gallatin HS)

Malaki Miller, RB (5-9, 205, SO, Spokane, Wash., University HS, Pacific Northwest Christian College)

Maclain Burckley, WR (6-2, 194, FR, Billings, Mont., Billings HS, Montana State University)

2025 recruiting class signees

Ben Aldrich, LB (6-2, 230, Sugar City, Idaho, Sugar-Salem HS)

Axel Becker, LB (6-3, 190, Stanford, Mont., Stanford Public School)

Taylor Handlos, OL (5-10, 250, Dillon, Mont., Beaverhead County HS)

Sawyer Horne, LB (5-11, 180, Townsend, Mont., Broadwater HS)

Mack Jensen, QB (6-1, 200, Burley, Idaho, Burley Senior HS)

Mason Kralj, LB (6-1, 215, Great Falls, Mont., Great Falls HS)

Deegan Mattson, DB (6-1, 170, Townsend, Mont., Broadwater HS)

Isaac Rook, DB (5-11, 170, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Coeur d'Alene HS)

Jaydas Running Wolf, WR (6-0, 180, Cut Bank, Mont., Cut Bank HS)

Isaac Tolan, DL (6-2, 260, Great Falls, Mont., Great Falls HS)

Chance Waite, RB (5-11, 195, Shelley, Idaho, Shelley Senior HS)

Hayden Wright, RB (5-10, 195, East Helena, Mont., East Helena HS)

Sawyer Teeney, QB (6-0, 185, Silverton, Ore., Silverton HS)

Carson Gulick (QB, 6-3, 185, Whitefish, Mont., Whitefish High School)

Cole Flugge, DL (6-2, 250, Helena, Mont., Helena High School)

Sione Pasi, DL (5-11, 270, Hauula, Hawaii, Kahuku High School)

Scotty Dalen, DE (6-2, 220, Whitefish, Mont., Whitefish High School)

Liam Rowe, DL (6-3, 255, Spring Creek, NV., Spring Creek High School)

Karson Pumnea, RB (5-8, 170, Butte, Mont., Butte High School)

Paxton Fitch, QB (6-1, 212, Billings, Mont., Skyview High School)

Mason Rasmussen, WR (6-1, 195, Montesano, Wash., Montesano High School)

Trevin Thorpe, K (5-11, 175, Maple Valley, Wash., Tahoma High School)

Carlos Vallejo, OL (6-3, 260, Centralia Wash., W.F. West High School)

Garrett Nelson, DL (6-1, 260, Firth, Idaho, Firth High School)

Ben Morasko, DE (6-4, 225, Bozeman, Mont., Gallatin High School)

Eliandry Ozuna, DB (5-10, 180, Everett, Wash., Bothell High School)

Trevor Hyde, DE (6-0, 230, Fallon, Nevada, Churchill County High School)

Xander Gray, DB (5-11, 173, Weiser, Idaho, Weiser High School)

DJ Ta'ape, S (5-11, 170, Seattle, Wash., Graham Kapowsin High School)

Jackson Wicks, WR (6-2, 175, Truckee, Calif., Truckee High School)

Tykell Gehrke, S (6-2, 165, Beaverton, Ore., Mountainside High School)

Brett Polich, OL (5-10, 255, Butte, Mont., Butte High School)

Anthony Toomey Johnson, G (6-2, 290, Eagle, Idaho., Eagle High School)

Bryson LeCoure, LB (6-4, 200, Thompson Falls, Mont., Thompson Falls, High School)

Colton Cornwell, WR (5-9, 160, San Antonio, Texas, Douglas MacArthur High School)

Henry Trost, DL (6-0, 220, Maple Valley, Wash., Tahoma High School)

Upulengi Howard, OL (6-0, 275, Pearl City, Hawaii, Waipahu High School)

Rysen Soliday, S (6-2, 180, Rearden, Wash., Rearden High School)

Drew Wagner, Athlete (6-1, 190, Florence, Mont., Florence-Carlton High School)