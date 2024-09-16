Montana Western shoots up NAIA football rankings; Montana Tech continues climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After last week's win over then-No. 3 College of Idaho, Montana Western vaulted up the NAIA football top 25 poll to No. 4. The latest rankings were released Monday.

The Bulldogs, who won the Frontier Conference championship last fall, were ranked ninth heading into their meeting with C of I. The Bulldogs built a 21-point lead in the first half over the Yotes and cruised to a 42-25 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

C of I fell to 2-1 and dropped to No. 9 in the NAIA top 25.

Montana Tech at No. 12 and Southern Oregon at No. 20 also represent the Frontier Conference in the top 25. The Orediggers, who were previously ranked 15th, are 2-0 after opening their season with wins over then-No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) — now ranked 15th — and Carroll College. Southern Oregon has posted lopsided wins over Lincoln (Calif.) and Simpson (Calif.) and climbed three spots from 23rd.

Keiser (Fla.) and Northwestern (Iowa) maintained the top two places in the rankings, and Grand View (Iowa) moved up to third. After Western is Marian (Ind.) to round out the top five. View the complete poll.