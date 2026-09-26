Montana Western races past Dickinson State 41-27 in Frontier matchup

DICKINSON, N.D. — Kaden LaPlaunt threw four second-half scoring passes and accounted for five total touchdowns in Montana Western's 41-27 victory over Dickinson State on Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center.

LaPlaunt threw for 384 yards on 22-of-30 passing for the Bulldogs, who evened their overall record at 2-2 with the victory. Dickinson State slipped to 1-4 overall.

Western pulled away from the Blue Hawks in the second half as LaPlaunt connected with Seth Shook three times for touchdowns and with Brody Munson for another. Shook's TD catches went for 79, 47 and 18 yards.

Shook finished with 163 yards on five pass receptions, while Colton Cornwell had 138 yards on eight catches. Aidan Lammers added 103 rushing yards for Western on 16 carries. LaPaunt and Santana Luna each had rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Hudson Grovom had 233 passing yards and three touchdowns for Dickinson State. But the Blue Hawks were held to just 84 yards on 32 rushing attempts. The Bulldogs outgained Dickinson State in total offensive yards 633 to 317.

Montana Western returns home to Dillon next week to face Southern Oregon in its Frontier Conference West division opener. Dickinson State will host Mayville State (N.D.) to open the East division portion of the schedule.

