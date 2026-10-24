Montana Western pulls past Simpson, Bulldogs earn first conference victory

DILLON — Montana Western's football team made the most of its final home game of the 2026 campaign.

Sam Wulff tossed four touchdown passes — two of them to Seth Shook who racked up 152 receiving yards — and the Bulldogs pulled past Simpson (Calif.) in the second half en route to a 47-28 victory.

The win gave Western both its first home victory of the season as well as its first win in Frontier Conference Western division play.

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Montana Western pulls past Simpson, Bulldogs earn first conference vidtory

Simpson scored on its first drive of the game, capped off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ya'j Vance to Talan Ramirez. Western then got its first points off a safety on a botched Red Hawks punt.

The Bulldogs then outscored Simpson 28-6 in the second half with Wulff throwing a 4-yard scoring pass to Colten Cornwell and then his two scores to Shook which went for 18 and 32 yards respectively. Western led 30-13 at halftime.

The Red Hawks then reeled off 15 unanswered points to open the third quarter to cut the lead to 30-28. But then Western scored the final 17 points of the game with Wulff throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eli Nourse, Maclain Burckley kicking a 32-yard field goal and Rashard Boone running for a 25-yard score.

The Bulldogs will now close out their season at Eastern Oregon and Arizona Christian while Simpson will host both teams.

