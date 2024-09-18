Montana Western, Providence maintain top-15 rankings in latest NAIA volleyball poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western and Providence held steady in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Ratings, setting up a top-15 match in Great Falls this weekend. The latest rankings were released Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are ranked 13th and the Argos 15th for the second consecutive poll. Western (9-2) and Providence (10-2) will meet Saturday for the first of three Frontier Conference meetings between the teams this season.

No other Frontier teams are ranked in the top 25, though Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College both received votes.

Undefeated Northwestern (Iowa) is again the top-ranked team in the poll and received all 21 first-place votes. Eastern Oregon, Jamestown (N.D.), Concordia (Neb.) and Southern Oregon round out the top five. View the complete poll.

Frontier Conference teams started league play last week, with Western, Providence and Rocky each recording wins. Another round of conference matchups are this week, with the schedule below.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Montana Tech at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Montana Western at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Montana Tech at Carroll, 2 p.m.

MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

Montana Western at Providence, 2 p.m.