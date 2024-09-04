Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Montana Western, Providence climb into top 15 of NAIA volleyball top 25

MTN Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western and the University of Providence climbed into the top 15 and five of the six Frontier Conference volleyball programs at least received votes in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating, which was released Wednesday.

After an 8-2 start for Montana Western that featured wins over No. 5 Viterbo and four other teams that received votes in the preseason poll, the Bulldogs climbed two spots from No. 15 to No. 13.

Providence also rose eight spots from No. 23 to No. 15. The Argos finished their weekend at the CSM Labor Day Classic with a win over preseason No. 6-ranked Midland University.

Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and Carroll College all received votes.

Frontier Conference matchups begin Sept. 13 for all six programs. Rocky Mountain College takes on Montana Tech in Butte, Providence travels to Helena to face Carroll College, and Montana Western will host MSU-Northern. All three matchups start at 7 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) is the new top-ranked team after previous No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan tumbled to No. 7 in this week's rankings. The complete poll is below.

2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating — No. 2 

Sept. 4, 2024

RANK
LAST TIME
SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
RECORD
POINTS
1
2
Northwestern (Iowa) [19]
10-0
590
2
3
Eastern Oregon [2]
8-0
573
3
4
Concordia (Neb.)
7-1
530
4
9
Jamestown (N.D.)
4-0
520
5
10
Southern Oregon
7-0
513
6
13
Oklahoma Wesleyan
11-1
501
7
1
Indiana Wesleyan
7-2
487
8
14
Bellevue (Neb.)
7-2
469
9
12
Corban (Ore.)
4-1
426
10
16
IU Kokomo (Ind.)
8-4
398
11
19
St. Thomas (Fla.)
12-0
393
12
RV
Aquinas (Mich.)
9-1
366
13
15
Montana Western
8-2
328
14
8
Park (Mo.)
4-2
296
15
23
Providence (Mont.)
9-2
292
15
RV
Morningside (Iowa)
11-2
292
17
5
Viterbo (Wis.)
5-6
279
18
7
Columbia (Mo.)
4-5
244
19
18
Central Methodist (Mo.)
3-0
221
20
6
Midland (Neb.)
4-6
215
21
RV
Grace (Ind.)
6-1
204
22
20
Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
12-0
169
23
RV
Columbia International (S.C.)
10-1
128
24
RV
Marian (Ind.)
9-1
114
25
RV
McPherson (Kan.)
6-2
106

Dropped from the Top 25: Missouri Baptist, Valley City State (N.D.), College of Saint Mary (Neb.), Montana Tech, Ottawa (Kan.), Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 103, College of Idaho 100, Valley City State (N.D.) 86, Cumberlands (Ky.) 83, Keiser (Fla.) 56, Benedictine (Kan.) 44, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 32, College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 32, Montana Tech 32, Ottawa (Kan.) 29, Dakota State (S.D.) 19, Nelson (Texas) 17, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 15, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 11, Carroll (Mont.) 11, Bethel (Kan.) 10, Hastings (Neb.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 5, Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2, Oregon Tech 2.

