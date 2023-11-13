Montana Western, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain to vie for NAIA volleyball championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain have each qualified for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship. The tournament begins Saturday with 24 opening-round matches.

Tech won the Frontier Conference regular-season championship and was ranked 11th in the final NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Rating on Nov. 8. The Orediggers will host the College of Idaho in an opening-round match Saturday. It's Tech's third consecutive appearance in the NAIA national tournament and ninth overall

Western earned the Frontier Conference's automatic bid by winning the conference tournament to clinch a spot in the national tournament for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs will travel to Waxahachie, Texas, where they will face SAGU (Texas) in the opening round.

Rocky Mountain received an at-large berth to the field after advancing to the championship match of the Frontier Tournament. It’s the 10th appearance in the tournament in program history and the first time the Battlin' Bears have gone in consecutive seasons since 2014 and 2015. They'll play at Saint Katherine in San Marcos, Calif., on Saturday.

After the opening-round matches, the action at the final site inside the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, starts with three days of pool play from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. The top team of each pool will advance to the elimination bracket, starting with the quarterfinals, on Dec. 2. The semifinals will be played on Dec. 4, and the national champion will be crowned Dec. 5.